Ex-TN CM Panneerselvam hosptialised over Covid-related ailments

Panneerselvam is under observation in an isolated ward and a team of doctors is attending to him

IANS
IANS,
  • Jul 17 2022, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 15:03 ist
Former chief minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam. Credit: PTI Photo

Former chief minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam, who is in a bitter power struggle with the AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai due to Covid-19-related ailments.

The private hospital in a statement on Sunday said that the former chief minister is admitted with mild Covid -19 symptoms and that he was responding to treatment.

Panneerselvam is under observation in an isolated ward and a team of doctors is attending to him.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wished OPS a speedy and complete recovery.

Panneerselvam was expelled from the AIADMK after the general council meeting of the AIADMK held at Vanagram, Chennai on July 18, and Edappadi K. Palaniswami made the sole general secretary of the party.

OPS and his supporters did not accept the decision and expelled Palaniswami and leaders close to him which led to a series of expulsions of leaders close to OPS by the Palaniswami faction including the sole Loksabha MP of the party, O.P. Raveendranath who is the son of OPS.

