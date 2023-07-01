Exciting week for archaeology in Tamil Nadu

It was an exciting week for archaeologists in Tamil Nadu with the recovery of a terracotta seal, coin mould and fragments of Chinese ware from the famed Chola era, a Doloraid stone from the Stone Age era, and a potsherd inscribed with the word ‘Puli’ (Tiger) in Tamil characters at archaeological sites where excavations are on.

Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) began excavations in Keeladi, a Sangam-era site discovered in 2014, Thulukarpatti, Vembakottai, Boothinatham, Kilnamandi, Maligaimedu, Porpanaikottai, and Pattaraiperumbudur in April this year. The excavations have been yielding a lot of artefacts and the past week was the most exiting phase with several materials being unearthed.

In Maligaimedu just outside Gangaikondacholapuram, a town developed by Rajendra I in memory of his father late Raja Raja Cholan who built the world-famous Thanjavur Brihadeeswarar Temple, archaeologists found a terracotta seal, coin mould and fragments of Chinese ware besides other materials.

The recovery of fragments of Chinese ware is significant as it could help further study the trade links that Chola kings had with Chinese centuries ago. “Trade between China and the Cholas, Cheras, and Pandyas have been documented well in Tamil literature and such recoveries not just serve as proof of the links but encourage archaeologists to dig more in search of significant findings,” a senior TNSDA official told DH.

In the last season, archaeologists had unearthed remains of the Chola palace which includes a 30 brick-course, 3-metre structure, and iron nails of various sizes. Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, who also holds Archaeology portfolio, said the artefacts unearthed from Maligaimedu demonstrate the trade ties between present-day Tamil Nadu and China and how seals were used to produce coins for use by common people.

Another significant discovery this week was the unearthing of a potsherd inscribed with the word ‘Puli’ (Tiger) in Tamil characters at Thulukarpatti in Tirunelveli district. This site is close to Sivakalai, which is said to be at least 3,200 years old with carbon dating of rice husks found from an unearthed burial urn throwing up the said date.

“Excavations at Thulukkarpatti near Nambiyar will help in establishing the period of the Adichanallur culture that prevailed on the banks of Porunai river,” Thennarasu said.

In Boothinatham, where archaeological excavations are in the first phase, archaeologists unearthed at least six neolithic tools made of Doloraid stone and over 40 artefacts.

Since the tool’s tip is blunt and broken, archaeologists believe that they may have been used to cut wood or for hunting purposes.

The archaeological excavations in Tamil Nadu have created a buzz in the past few years as they threw up surprises – artefacts unearthed in Keeladi near Madurai pushed the Sangam Era to 600 BCE from 300 BCE, rice husks found in a burial urn in Sivakalai was found to be 3,200 years old, and that Tamils were aware the iron technology in 2172 BCE, 4,200 years ago.