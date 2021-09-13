Explained | Why is Tamil Nadu seeking exemption from NEET?

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday tabled a Bill to exempt students from Tamil Nadu from appearing before National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions into medical and dental courses, four years after a similar Bill passed in the Assembly was rejected by the Union Government.

The Bill introduced in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on September 13 seeks exemption for the state from this exam. With the Bill, the government wants entrance to happen on the basis of marks obtained in Class 12. This is to "ensure social justice."

What sparked an uproar and led to the Bill was the death of a 19-year old boy named Dhanush, who died by suicide, hours before he was supposed to take the exam for the third time.

His death triggered a political furore in the state, with the Opposition AIADMK holding the Stalin government responsible. However, the state's ruling party DMK blames the Center over the issue.

In Tamil Nadu, NEET has been a sensitive subject where several students have allegedly died by suicide over the years after failing to qualify for the exam.

This is not Tamil Nadu's first attempt to get exemption from the exam; an effort was made in 2017 through ordinance but didn't get President's nod.

In 2020, ahead of the Assembly polls, DMK promised to do away with the exam.

When the assembly convened, Opposition leader K Palaniswami raised the issue of Dhanush's death and attacked DMK for not living up to its promises. Opposition MLAs came to the House wearing black badges in protest and also staged a walkout.

However, Stalin responded by saying that NEET was conducted for the first time in Tamil Nadu when Palaniswami was the CM.

In the assembly, while introducing the Bill, Stalin sought everyone’s support for social justice.

