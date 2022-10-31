Explosion probe: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin lauds Coimbatore police for 'swift action'

Explosion probe: TN CM Stalin lauds Coimbatore police

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Oct 31 2022, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 17:55 ist
DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Credit: PTI File Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday gave away certificates of appreciation to police personnel of Coimbatore city for swiftly probing the car blast case.

In the presence of top officials at the Secretariat, Stalin gave the certificates to 14 police personnel, marking the presentation of similar documents to a total 58 personnel of Coimbatore, which includes officers as well.

Stalin's formal appreciation, hailing the police force of the western city for quick probe and initiation of preventive measures is significant against the backdrop of BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai targeting the DMK regime on the explosion case.

Also Read | NIA inspects temple outside which car exploded in Coimbatore

Governor RN Ravi's remarks over the matter also led to a furore with the DMK alliance claiming that his views were aimed at pleasing the Saffron party.

On October 23, explosives were seized from the residence of Jameesha Mubin who was killed after a gas cylinder exploded in a car he travelled in. He is suspected to be a key player in a conspiracy. Six men, his associates, were arrested.

The case, initially probed by the Tamil Nadu police was handed over to the National Investigation Agency

