Fed up of Bengaluru traffic? Here's how you can beat it

As Bengaluru has topped the list of most traffic congested cities in the world (as per TomTom.com), it is high time that residents take some measures to tackle traffic congestion.
As per a report in TomTom, Bengaluru became the most traffic congested city in the globe in 2019. Three other Indian cities - Mumbai, Pune and New Delhi - are also in the top 10 slots.
Along with the information, the traffic survey platform has also come up with some suggestions to beat traffic congestion.
Below are the points:
- Plan before you go. Taking a few moments before heading out the door to inform yourself on the road conditions on the way to your destination will help you consider your alternatives and decide on the best course of action.
- Trust technology to help you. It may be uncomfortable to take the road less traveled simply because your satnav suggests it’s the fastest one. Often, if you cannot see that a road is indeed congested, it is hard to believe it. Dare to take the alternative route offered by up-to-date navigation, because it is basing its recommendation on real-time traffic conditions on the route you are taking.
- Change your driving habits. Most often, traffic will peak at certain times of the day, depending on location. This is clear in each of the city pages in the TomTom Traffic Index report, where we provide the average congestion level for each hour of each day of the week. Use the information available to adjust your departure time accordingly. Leaving early or late from a location might mean avoiding time spent in traffic on the road.
- Consider alternatives. Does your trip have to be made by car? If your planned activity is timesensitive and you cannot change your departure times, consider ride-sharing, public transport or nonmotorized options such as cycling or scooters.
- Work with your city. Ultimately, improving mobility in our cities is a collaborative effort. Together, city authorities, vehicle manufacturers, traffic signal system providers, parking facilities, traffic information providers, shared mobility providers, startups and, most importantly, the public, are experimenting and transforming cities worldwide. Inform yourself of the initiatives taking place in your urban area and how you can benefit from them.
Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Comments (+)