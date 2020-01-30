Fed up of Bengaluru traffic? Here's how you can beat it

As Bengaluru has topped the list of most traffic congested cities in the world (as per TomTom.com), it is high time that residents take some measures to tackle traffic congestion.

As per a report in TomTom, Bengaluru became the most traffic congested city in the globe in 2019. Three other Indian cities - Mumbai, Pune and New Delhi - are also in the top 10 slots.

Along with the information, the traffic survey platform has also come up with some suggestions to beat traffic congestion.

Below are the points: