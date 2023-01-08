Food poisoning ruled out in Kasargod woman's death

Food poisoning is being ruled out in the death of a 19-year-old woman at Kasargod in Kerala on Saturday as per preliminary medical reports.

According to sources, the doctors who treated her as well as the preliminary post mortem examination report suggested that the woman died due to poison, but could not be due to food poisoning. Hence a detailed forensic examination was required.

Anjusree Parvathy, hailing from Chemnad in Kasargod, died at a hospital in Mangaluru on Saturday. She was suffering discomforts from January 1. It was suspected that she suffered food poisoning from 'Kuzhimanthi' rice dish, chicken-65, mayonnaise and green chutney purchased online from a restaurant at Adkathbail in Kasaragod on December 31. The district medical officer also said that prima facie, it could be due to food poisoning. Two others who consumed food with her had also developed discomforts.

District police chief Vaibhav Saxena said that as per doctors, the girl was found to be having serious liver injury which was not typical of food poisoning. He also said that some other evidence was also received. The forensic examination reports were awaited to confirm the cause of death, he said.

Parvathy's death had triggered a major row in Kerala as a food poison death was reported in the state a few days back. The food safety authorities were carrying out a crackdown on eateries across the state.