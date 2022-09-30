Former Kerala MLA cites reasons for backing Tharoor

Former Kerala Congress MLA K S Sabarinadan, who is backing Shashi Tharoor in the Congress president election, has listed out the reasons why he supports Tharoor.

In a social media post, Sabarinadan said that factors like Tharoor's global perspectives, ability to coordinate opposition parties to fight against BJP as well as to ensure democracy in the party and his ideological stands were factors that prompted him to back Tharoor.

"Tharoor is a very genuine alternative against the communal agenda of BJP and he could spearhead the fights against BJP and coordinate all opposition political parties. Tharoor often believed in joint efforts and always encouraged it. Hence if Tharoor becomes the party president he will ensure joint efforts of all leaders for the party to progress," said Sabarinadhan, who is the son of Congress leader G Karthikeyan and a former IT employee.

Sabarinadan also said that ideology was important for a political party and there was no other leader in Congress other than Throor who clearly speaks about the visions of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and B R Ambedkar and he can very well communicate it to the masses. Tharoor's global perspectives and close observations of the global socio-cultural changes would help the Congress adapt with those changes, which is very essential.

Tharoor also remained as cent percent Congressman as he never criticised the party and exercised his freedom of expression by staying with the party despite difficult times, said Sabrinadhan.