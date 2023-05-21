Four people die in road mishap in Telangana

Four people including a child travelling in an auto-rickshaw died when a car hit the vehicle from the rear in Medak district on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened near Vallur village of Narsingi in Medak district. The deceased (a child, an elderly couple and a man) were in the age group of 11 to 65 and belonged to Nizamabad and Siddipet districts respectively, police said.

The bodies were shifted to government hospital.