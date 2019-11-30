Four suspects held after vet raped, burnt to death

Police said four people have been arrested. The Union Home Ministry said it will send an advisory to all states to take precautionary steps to check crime against women.

The woman had left her home around 5.50 pm to visit a clinic and parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab. Her sister said she got a call from her at 9.22 pm, saying she was back at the plaza but her scooter had a flat tyre and someone offered to help. She said she was scared as there was a lorry in the vicinity and those who offered help were near the vehicle.

The complainant called her sister again at 9.44 pm, but the phone was switched off. Her body was found on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru NH, about 25 km from the toll plaza.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali stoked a row saying the victim should have called police rather than her sister.