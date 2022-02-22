‘Godse supporter’ wins election in Tamil Nadu on BJP ticket

Uma Anandhan, who had termed herself as a “proud supporter” of Nathuram Godse, will be the lone representative of the BJP in the 200-member Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) council. Anandhan won from ward no. 134 in Chennai, triggering a volley of reactions on social media with the majority denouncing her once again for her comments on Godse, who was hanged for assassinating Mahatma Gandhi.

Anandhan, who vehemently opposes the Dravidian ideology, had courted controversy a number of times for her extreme views on several issues. In an interview to a YouTube channel, Anandhan, who won against a Congress candidate, had described herself as ideological grand daughter of Godse and proclaimed that she is his supporter.

“Lion always comes alone,” Anandhan responded on Tuesday when asked about her being the lone member from the BJP in a DMK-dominated council. BJP had come under criticism from several quarters when Anandhan was given a ticket to contest on party’s symbol after her video praising Godse went viral. This is the first time that the BJP has entered the GCC council on its own — it had won seats in alliance with others.

TN Congress General Secretary Lakshmi Ramachandran said it was a “shame” that a “hate-monger” has won the ward. “But I am more disappointed about the fact that, WE, at @INCTamilNadu have failed in our duty to the nation by not putting up a fight for the values that the Father of our Nation stood for. A campaign taking Mahatma Gandhi's message door-to-door would have certainly helped. We owed it to our country. Who is going to take responsibility for this defeat?” she asked.

