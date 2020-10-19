Heaviest downpour in over a century claims 70 lives across Telangana

The incessant rains and the ensuing floods have claimed at least 70 human lives across Telangana, 33 of them in the capital Hyderabad alone.

The rain on October 13 is said to be the highest single-day precipitation since the 43 cm rainfall recorded on September 28, 1908, in the city. Several areas in and around Hyderabad recorded up to 32 cm rainfall last Tuesday.

While the city receives about 80 cm rainfall on average every year, officials said it crossed 120 cm already this year. In 1916, 140 cm rainfall was recorded.

Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, who faced the press after almost a week since the deluge, described it as a once in a century event.

The extremely heavy rains have breached the embankments of three lakes in the city—Gurramcheruvu, Pallecheruvu and Appa Cheruvu—resulting in massive flooding in adjoining localities, especially in the old city.

“Thirty-three people have lost their lives, unfortunately. Since more rains are predicted this week, our immediate focus is to save lives. I appeal to people in the inundated areas to cooperate with the officials and move to the relief centres,” Rao said on Monday.

With floodwaters not receding from the 3-4 feet level in several colonies, the Telangana government has sought 32 boats from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to support the 18-boat fleet with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

The damage to Hyderabad’s civic infrastructure like roads, drains etc., is estimated to be Rs 670 crore.

The minister claimed that Rs 60 crore was spent already on the flood relief works in the city and that the Rs 5 lakh compensation per each of the deceased was handed to 29 families already.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced Rs 10,000 immediate relief for the families affected by the floods, to be distributed from Tuesday. He also announced Rs 1 lakh for those whose houses are completely destroyed and Rs 50,000 for the partially damaged.

Towards helping the affected, especially the poor, the government is releasing Rs 550 crore immediately to the municipal administration department, the chief minister announced.

“Hyderabad has experienced heavy rains it has not experienced in the past 100 years. The poor living in the low-lying slums have suffered a lot,” Rao said.

Rao also thanked his Tamil Nadu counterpart Edappadi K Palaniswami for announcing Rs 10 crore aid to Telangana, which pegged its losses at Rs 5,000 crore.