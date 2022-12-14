'Homosexuality, masturbation taught under pretext of education reform'

A leader of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kerala made a controversial remark that matters like masturbation and homosexuality were being taught under the pretext of reforms in the education sector in the state.

IUML former MLA Abdurahuman Randathani made the remarks while speaking at a protest by the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala at Kannur on Monday.

He said that already girls had attained much progress in education. In many colleges, there are up to 80 per cent of girls. This was not achieved by allowing girls and boys to sit together. Many are now campaigning that making boys and girls sit together in classrooms would pave the way for drastic changes in the education sector. What is being then taught is masturbation and homosexuality, he said.

With his statement triggering a row, Randathani later stated that the IUML was not against reforms in the education sector. But reforms in the education sector did not mean making boys and girls sit together or making them wear the same uniform or changing the school timings. He also said that there were disturbing gender-related campaigns by some student outfits on campuses.

The IUML leader also cited the instance of Qatar where no liquor was served even during the football World Cup. It was ensuring discipline at stadiums and people enjoyed the game without any problem, he added.

The remarks of the IUML leader came close on the heels of the left-front government in Kerala backtracking from its earlier stand and stating that it did not intend to implement gender-neutral measures like the same uniform or mixed seating in schools. Protest by Muslim outfits was learned to have prompted the government to backtrack from its stand.