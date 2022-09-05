Hyderabad cabbie forced to raise religious slogans after miscreants vandalise cab

Unidentified persons vandalised a cab after forcing its driver to raise a religious slogans in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday in Alkapur under the limits of Narsingi Police Station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Syed Lateefuddin, a cab driver working with ride-hailing app Uber, alleged that a group of six unidentified persons on motorcycles chased him when he was on his way to pick up a passenger. They forced him to stop the car and then asked him to raise some religious slogans. When he refused, they attacked his car with boulders.

Lateefuddin, a resident of Chandrayangutta in the old city, escaped to save himself and dialed 100 around 4 am. Police personnel reached the spot an hour later.

The victim, along with Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjedullah Khan Khalid, approached the police and lodged a complaint.

A case under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 295 (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Narsingi Police Station.

A police officer said they were trying to identify the attackers with the help of CCTV footage.