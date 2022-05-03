ICC chairperson, member resign alleging inaction against rape accused Malayalam actor

The Chairperson and one more member of the internal complaints committee (ICC) of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) have resigned from the committee accusing the association of not taking action against rape-accused actors Vijay Babu. A member of the committee had earlier tendered their resignation.

ICC chairperson actress Shwetha Menon and member Cuckoo Parameswaran submitted their resignation to AMMA executive committee on Tuesday. Another member Maala Parvathy had submitted her resignation on Monday.

AMMA executive committee meeting held on Sunday decided to accept Vijay Babu's request to allow him to keep off from the executive committee. The ICC members maintained that the AMMA executive committee should have kept him off from the executive committee instead of stating that the accused person's request was accepted as it was sending a wrong message that the AMMA was being soft to the rape accused.

AMMA leadership was of the view that since Vijay Babu had already been informed that he may be allowed to keep off from the executive committee there was no meaning in ousting him from the committee.

Vijay Babu, who is accused of sexually abusing a young actress by offering her roles in films, is likely to surrender before the police soon.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: