IIT-M, MDA tie up to offer remediation to dyslexic kids

IIT-M collaborates with MDA for remediation programme for children with dyslexia 

The programme was launched on September 2 by IIT-M Director Prof V Kamakoti, and D Chandrasekhar, President, MDA

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Sep 03 2022, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2022, 16:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

IIT-Madras’ National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) is collaborating with Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA) to offer an online-based remediation programme for children with dyslexia studying in Tamil medium. 

Dyslexia being language-based processing difficulty, manifests itself as a difficulty in processing not just English but other languages as well and this prompted the MDA to design and develop ‘Tamil Vazhi Payirchi’ to provide support to children studying in Tamil medium. 

The programme was launched on September 2 by IIT-M Director Prof V Kamakoti, and D Chandrasekhar, President, MDA.

“This initiative is a powerful answer to the question of IIT Madras’ relevance to the wider society. Not only is the institute providing technical support through NPTEL but also through Chandrasekhar who is spearheading this initiative. This initiative should also be made available in other languages with the help of AI/ML based systems like those developed by ‘AI4Bharat.’ This should be made available in multiple languages,” Kamakoti said.

Highlighting the impact of ‘Tamil Vazhi Payirchi,’ Chandrasekhar said around 10 to 15 percent of children are impacted by dyslexia which implies that a large number of children could need screening, assessment and follow-up remedial support in Tamil medium schools. “This programme will pave the way for early identification and intervention in such schools, across Tamil Nadu,” Chandrasekhar said.

MDA has designed and developed ‘Tamil Vazhi Payirchi’ - a complete package to address the remediation needs of such children. It includes a screening tool that can be administered in a Tamil medium primary class, a remedial kit and a training programme that equips the teachers with strategies they can impart to children with dyslexia, the IIT-M said.

The unique points of ‘Tamil Vazhi Payirchi’ include modules on basics on dyslexia, child development, screening, reading, spelling, writing, mathematics, study skills and multiple Intelligences, self-paced, online, modular and split into short segments, videos for each module, and module-end short quiz to aid effective learning. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

dyslexia
India News
Tamil Nadu
IIT Madras

What's Brewing

Serena Williams: From mean streets to Grand Slam queen

Serena Williams: From mean streets to Grand Slam queen

Chronicle of a fight for Hesaraghatta grasslands

Chronicle of a fight for Hesaraghatta grasslands

Five magical moments in Serena Williams' career

Five magical moments in Serena Williams' career

DH Radio: Why do Bengaluru roads get flooded each year?

DH Radio: Why do Bengaluru roads get flooded each year?

Serena's massive on-court earnings have no rival

Serena's massive on-court earnings have no rival

 