IMD issues orange alert for 6 Kerala districts today

DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 15 2021, 13:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 13:24 ist
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert in six districts of Kerala -- Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts -- for today. Yellow alert issued in all other districts.  

A yellow alert has been issued for 8 districts for tomorrow.

