IMD issues orange alert for 6 Kerala districts today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert in six districts of Kerala -- Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts -- for today. Yellow alert issued in all other districts.

A yellow alert has been issued for 8 districts for tomorrow.

