IMD issues orange alert for 6 Kerala districts today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert in six districts of Kerala -- Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts -- for today. Yellow alert issued in all other districts.
A yellow alert has been issued for 8 districts for tomorrow.
IMD issues orange alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts for today. Yellow alert issued in all other districts.
Yellow alert in 8 districts for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/OEWJisbWaM
— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2021
More to follow...
Check out latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics | Top 10 moments from the T20 World Cup
Why COP26 summit was a failure despite few bright spots
Milind Teltumbde: From coal mine worker to top commando
Scientists worry how alive 1.5 temperature limit is
DH Toon | Cow dung economy? Sorry, not for Chacha Nehru
Experts warn of losing a generation to narcotics in J&K