IMD predicts heavy rain in Kerala

IMD predicts heavy rain in Kerala, issues orange alert for six districts

The IMD has also warned the fishermen against venturing into the sea till August 30

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 27 2021, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 19:57 ist

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued orange alert for six districts of Kerala on August 28 and 29 and forecast extremely heavy rainfall. The weatherman has also issued a Yellow alert to all other districts in the state tomorrow.

Orange alert was issued for the districts of Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur on August 28 by the IMD, which predicted "extremely heavy rainfall" of around 20 cm.

The IMD also issued Orange alert for the districts of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad on Sunday while other districts in the state have been warned with a Yellow alert.

"The southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Kerala," the IMD website read and said rain occurred at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep.

The weatherman recorded 13 cm rain at Kozha in Kottayam district, 12 cm rain at Cherthala in Alappuzha district, 11 cm each at Aluva and Keerampara ARG, both in Ernakulam district.

The IMD has also warned the fishermen against venturing into the sea till August 30. "Strong wind with speed reaching 40-50 Kmph gusting to 60 Kmph is likely over Southwest and West Central Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised NOT TO venture into these sea areas during the period mentioned," the MeT said.

A Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while Orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India Meteorological Department
Kerala
IMD
India News
Southwest Monsoon

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics

Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics

'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports

'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports

How VR could help reduce brain injuries in football

How VR could help reduce brain injuries in football

DNA from skeleton reveals unknown group of humans

DNA from skeleton reveals unknown group of humans

Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa

Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa

Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins

Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins

Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study

Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study

Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement

Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement

Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers

Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers

 