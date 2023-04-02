Impetus for BJP's Christian outreach in Kerala raises concerns for Congress and CPM

An offer by Arch Bishop to help the BJP open its account in Kerala has given a fresh impetus to the saffron party in the state.

The recent electoral support offer of a Christian archbishop in Kerala to the BJP and the inroads made by the party in the Christian-dominated North East states in the recent elections have given the party fresh hopes of Christian outreach initiatives in the state during the coming Easter.

The saffron party is planning to reach out to one lakh Christian households on Easter day on April 9. Members from the Christian community would also be invited to take part in the BJP's Vishu celebrations on April 15.

Also Read | Cong de facto 'fulcrum'; smaller parties convener of Oppn alliance: Tharoor's plans for 2024

Even as party state leaders maintain that these gestures are not new, the Christian outreach programmes of the party have assumed importance due to various factors.

After the recent elections in northeast states in which the BJP made inroads into the Christian vote banks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated that the BJP would come to power in Kerala as well in the due course.

As per the 2011 census, Kerala has a Christian population of over 18 per cent and the community is the decisive vote bank in many constituencies.

Thalaserry Metropolitan archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany's recent open offer to help the BJP in the election in Kerala provided rubber price was raised to Rs 300 per kg had also given impetus to BJP's Christian outreach efforts.

BJP state general secretary George Kurian told DH that there was nothing new in party workers visiting Christian families to greet them on festivals like Easter and Christmas. Such activities have been going on for years and there was no need to hype it.

While the Christians in Kerala generally favour Congress, the CPM in the last Assembly elections was able to make inroads into the community's vote bank.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had enhanced rapport with the church leaders by addressing their grievances. The entry of a prominent regional party Kerala Congress(Mani), which has considerable influence among the Christian vote banks of south and central Kerala, into the Left Front had also helped the CPM.

The BJP's overture to Christians has left Congress and CPM worried lot as the Lok Sabha elections are hardly one year away.