In Maharashtra, Mumbai records highest death toll, city sees 26 deaths on April 29

Mrityunjay Bose 
  • Apr 29 2020, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2020, 22:26 ist
Health workers wearing protective suits screen resident of Kumbharwada during a house-to-house health survey, after detection of some COVID-19 positive cases, during the nationwide lockdown, at Dharavi in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (PTI Photo)

In yet another zoom, India's financial capital Mumbai recorded the highest number of coronavirus deaths in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

While Maharashtra recorded 32 deaths, Mumbai recorded 26 deaths. On Tuesday, the Maharashtra and Mumbai toll were 31 and 25 respectively.

The total positive cases in Maharashtra now stands at 9,915 and the death toll is at 432.

While Mumbai's total number of positive cases stand at 6,644 and deaths 270. Out of the 32 deaths today, 25 were men and seven were women, 17 of them aged over 60 years, 15 were from the age group of 40 to 59 years.

Eighteen out of 32 patients (56%) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. 

Out of 1,37,159 laboratory samples, 1,26,376 were negative and 9915 have been tested positive for coronavirus until Wednesday.

A central team, which recently visited Maharashtra to assess the COVID-19 situation, also found that the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in this megapolis is lower than what is registered by the state and the country, the civic body said.

In a release, the BMC said that the doubling rate of coronavirus positive cases in the city has increased to 10 days from 8.3 days between April 11 and 27, and the mortality rate of patients declined to 3.9 per cent from 6.3 per cent in the same period.

 

(With inputs from PTI)

