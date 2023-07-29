Indian Coast Guard ship rescues stranded fishermen off Kochi

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Saturday rescued eight fishermen who got stranded in a sinking boat in the mid sea, 21 nautical miles west of Kochi.

ICG Ship Arnvesh and Coast Guard ALH undertook the rescue operation onboard sinking Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Mariyam, an ICG statement here said.

On receipt of distress information from MT Tilakkam, the ICG ship proceeded with maximum speed to render assistance, it said

"The ship swiftly arrived datum and assessed the damage. All 8 crew of distressed IFB were recovered and after relentless efforts by ship staff of ICGS Arnvesh the flooding onboard fishing boat was controlled and the boat was made operational," it said.

@IndiaCoastGuard Ship Arnvesh rescued 08 Indian fishermen from the distressed fishing boat ‘Mariam’ which suffered flooding around 40 NM west of #Kochi, #Kerala in the #Arabian #Sea today. The rescued fishermen were handed over to fisheries authorities off #Munambam harbour. pic.twitter.com/PJdkwv0dlA — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) July 29, 2023

All the eight crew were transferred back to boat and it was escorted safely to Munambam fishing harbour, the ICG statement added.