Indian School of Business PGP placements: 1578 offers made, average CTC Rs 34.21 lakh

Despite the global economic uncertainty and the predicted slowdown, Indian School of Business (ISB) said that 222 recruiting companies made 1578 offers to its students this placement season.

The average annual accepted CTC stood at Rs 34.21 lakh. International job offers also showed a sign of recovery post the pandemic with 36 international offers being made this year.

In terms of offers made, consulting, IT/ITES/Technology, BFSI, and FMCG/Retail sector industries were at the top in the now concluded placements for the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) class 2023.

More than 14 per cent of the overall offers came from companies that offered leadership, general management roles in various functions. This year saw 30 first-time recruiters on campus.

36 per cent of the PGP Class 2023 are women, a proportion that is among the highest in leading business schools in this part of the world. 40 per cent of the total job offers were made to women students, ISB said in a statement.

ISB follows an integrated system of placements for its two campuses at Mohali and Hyderabad, in line with its philosophy of 'One-School Two Campuses'. For the third year running, the entire placement process was conducted virtually.

“ISB constantly adapts and updates its curriculum, pedagogies, and methodologies to stay ahead of the fast-changing world. This approach empowers our students to become agile, innovative, and forward-looking. The placements of the PGP Class of 2023 have reiterated that ISB students are well ahead of the curve in taking any crisis head-on and in adding significant value to their organisations,” said Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean – Academic Programmes, ISB.

Consulting, product management, sales and marketing, and general management/leadership programmes were the leading functions that students got job offers for. In addition, media and entertainment, and supply chain and logistics sectors were represented in the companies that made offers at ISB.