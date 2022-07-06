'Kaali': Head of right wing outfit issues threat, held

'Kaali' poster: Head of right wing outfit issues threat, held

The president of the outfit - Shakti Sena Hindu Makkal Iyakkam - targeted the film-maker Leena Manimekhalai for the poster

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Jul 06 2022, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 16:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

President of a right wing organisation was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly issuing a death threat and abusing through video the maker of the film 'Kaali' a poster of which showed Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette, police said.

The president of the outfit - Shakti Sena Hindu Makkal Iyakkam - targeted the film-maker Leena Manimekhalai for the poster, said the police.

Even as protests against Manimekhalai spread across the nation, Saraswati, a resident of the city, released the video condemning and threatening Leena. This has gone viral in the social media. Based Based on a complaint, a case against Sarawasti was registered and she was arrested, the police added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arrest
India News
Cinema

What's Brewing

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

PICS: Heavy rains submerge Mumbai, daily life affected

PICS: Heavy rains submerge Mumbai, daily life affected

Liquor flows free in 'dry' Gujarat

Liquor flows free in 'dry' Gujarat

Ranveer Singh turns 37: Less-known facts about the star

Ranveer Singh turns 37: Less-known facts about the star

How to make the perfect pizza

How to make the perfect pizza

 