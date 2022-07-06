'Kaali' poster: Head of right wing outfit issues threat, held

President of a right wing organisation was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly issuing a death threat and abusing through video the maker of the film 'Kaali' a poster of which showed Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette, police said.
The president of the outfit - Shakti Sena Hindu Makkal Iyakkam - targeted the film-maker Leena Manimekhalai for the poster, said the police.
Even as protests against Manimekhalai spread across the nation, Saraswati, a resident of the city, released the video condemning and threatening Leena. This has gone viral in the social media. Based Based on a complaint, a case against Sarawasti was registered and she was arrested, the police added.
