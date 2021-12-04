Kamal Haasan discharged from hospital; resumes Bigg Boss shooting

After spending 13 days at a private hospital, Tamil film icon Kamal Haasan returned home on Saturday following his recovery from Covid-19. Immediately after getting discharged, Kamal Haasan drove to the sets of 'Bigg Boss', a reality show that he hosts, and resumed the shooting.

“Mr Kamal Haasan who has been admitted to SRMC on 22nd November 2021 has recovered completely from Covid infection. He is being discharged today (4th December 2021). He is fit to resume his routine activities,” Dr Suhas Prabhakar, Medical Director, Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, said in a statement.

Kamal Haasan was admitted to SRMC after he complained of cough following his return from the US. He was found Covid positive and spent 13 days in isolation at the SRMC.

The actor put out a statement on his verified Twitter page thanking Chief Minister M K Stalin and others who wished for a speedy recovery. After his discharge from the hospital, Kamal Haasan resumed shooting for Bigg Boss season 5.

In the promo for Saturday’s episode, Kamal Haasan said, “I am here amongst you people yet again because of the love that helped me recover (from Covid-19). I will be always for the people.”

“Covid-19 spread has not gone away. Please realize this and be safe,” Kamal Haasan had said on the day he was hospitalized.

Check out DH's latest videos