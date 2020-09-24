Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh CMs lay foundation for pilgrim complex in Tirumala

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Jaganmohan Reddy laid the foundation for the Rs 200 crore Karnataka pilgrim accommodation complex in Tirumala on Thursday.

The two CMs took part in the bhoomi puja of the modern complex to be built in the 7.05 acres of land leased by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to the Karnataka Charities in 2008.

While the expense of Rs 200 crore would be funded by the Karnataka government, the project would be executed by the TTD.

The complex, on completion, would have 252 ordinary rooms, 32 suit rooms, 12 dormitories, a Kalyana Mandapam, and a dining hall, said Karnataka endowments commissioner Rohini Sindhuri while explaining the plan, which also includes the rejuvenation of an existing Pushkarani in the old premises.

Located in a prime spot at the backside of the Lord Venkateshwara temple, the Karnataka choultries is a landmark on the hill. But the old choultry buildings were allegedly not being maintained properly for some time. A plan to build a new complex has been stuck for many years because of legal hurdles, TTD officials said.

An agreement in July between the Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka governments has cleared the way for the construction of the expansive guest house in Tirumala to serve the large number of devotees from Karnataka.

Earlier in the morning, Yediyurappa and Reddy together had darshan and offered prayers in the Lord Venkateshwara temple. The Chief Ministers later participated in the 106th day of Sundarakanda Pathanam at the Nadaneerajanam Mandapam.