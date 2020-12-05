Karnataka to release Rs 1 crore for detailed project report on marina at Padukere beach

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is also the District in-Charge Minister of Udupi, said that the government will release Rs 1 crore for preparing a detailed project report for setting up a marina at Padukere beach.

The marina will be developed with the help of the central government. "I will discuss with the technical experts on providing cable car connectivity between Malpe and Padukere," he said during the inauguration of the amphitheatre near Malpe Seawalk, which was built at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

The Minister directed the administration to prepare an action plan to tap tourism potential by preparing a vision document and submit it to the government.

A draft based on Goa's CRZ model has been prepared for Karnataka which will be submitted to the central government for approval shortly. Goa enjoys certain relaxations in the implementation of CRZ norms, which helps the state in carrying out development works which in turn promotes tourism. Similar relaxations will be sought for Karnataka as well, he said.

The minister said that the four-laning of the road from Udupi to Malpe, covering a distance of 5 km is in progress and will be completed by next December.

MLA Raghupathi Bhat said during the inauguration that there is a need to implement the proposal on cable car or ropeway for providing connectivity between Malpe beach to Padukere beach. The cable car may boost tourism in the district. A walking track and cycle track is also being developed near Padukere at a cost of Rs 20 crore. If the marina is set up, it will further attract tourists.

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha also spoke at the event.