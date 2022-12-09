KCR unfurls Bharat Rashtra Samiti flag

Rao hoisted the BRS flag at the party headquarters here. Earlier, he signed on the papers concerned about the name change of TRS as BRS

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Dec 09 2022, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2022, 15:26 ist
K Chandrashekar Rao. Credit: IANS Photo

Marking the formal launch of TRS into national politics, party supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday unfurled the flag of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in the wake of the Election Commission approving the name change of TRS as BRS.

Rao hoisted the BRS flag at the party headquarters here. Earlier, he signed on the papers concerned about the name change of TRS as BRS. Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, popular actor Prakash Raj and several BRS leaders were present on the occasion.

Also Read — Telangana Rashtra Samithi is now officially Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Rao, also known as KCR, received a communication from the Election Commission on Thursday approving the change of name of TRS as BRS.

Seeking to expand its electoral footprint beyond Telangana, the TRS in October changed its name as BRS. Rao had formed the TRS in 2001 to fight for the formation of a separate state Telangana out of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi
TRS
BRS
Bharat Rashtra Samithi
KCR
India News
India Politics
K Chandrashekar Rao

