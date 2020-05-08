Kerala: 21-year old girl found dead in Basilian Sisters Convent

A 21-year old girl was found dead in the well of a convent at Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district in South Kerala.
The deceased, identified as Divya P John, was pursing course to become a nun at the Basilian Sisters Convent over the last few years.
A police source said that the prime facie suspicion was that the girl could have either committed suicide or have slipped into the well while taking water from the well. An investigation was on.
Coronavirus: Was the Koyambedu cluster avoidable?
Koyambedu, sprawling market in news for wrong reason
Gas leak accidents that made the headlines in the past
Indians at higher risk of COVID-19 death: UK statistics
India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations
Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy
What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?
'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'