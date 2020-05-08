Kerala: 21-year old girl found dead in convent

Kerala: 21-year old girl found dead in Basilian Sisters Convent

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 08 2020, 00:29 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 00:29 ist
Representative image/iStock images

A 21-year old girl was found dead in the well of a convent at Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district in South Kerala.

The deceased, identified as Divya P John, was pursing course to become a nun at the Basilian Sisters Convent over the last few years.

A police source said that the prime facie suspicion was that the girl could have either committed suicide or have slipped into the well while taking water from the well. An investigation was on.

Kerala
Nun

