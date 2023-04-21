Kerala: 77-year-old priest held in POCSO case

A 77-year-old priest of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church in Kerala was held on charges of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl.
According to sources, priest Shemuvon Ramban of a church near Muvattupuzha in the rural parts of Kochi was held. He allegedly sexually abused the girl on church premises on April 3. A police case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences was registered against him.
Read | Newborn baby sold for Rs 3 lakh in Kerala hospital, probe ordered
The church removed him from official responsibilities and also constituted an internal committee to probe into the matter.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich
K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics
A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs
Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side
Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day
Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit
$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport
Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka
Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing
The future of social media is a lot less social