Kerala: 77-year-old priest held in POCSO case

The church removed him from official responsibilities

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 21 2023, 20:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 20:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 77-year-old priest of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church in Kerala was held on charges of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl.

According to sources, priest Shemuvon Ramban of a church near Muvattupuzha in the rural parts of Kochi was held. He allegedly sexually abused the girl on church premises on April 3. A police case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences was registered against him.

Read | Newborn baby sold for Rs 3 lakh in Kerala hospital, probe ordered

The church removed him from official responsibilities and also constituted an internal committee to probe into the matter.

Kerala
India News
Pocso

