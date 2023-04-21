Kerala: 77-year-old priest held in POCSO case

A 77-year-old priest of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church in Kerala was held on charges of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl.

According to sources, priest Shemuvon Ramban of a church near Muvattupuzha in the rural parts of Kochi was held. He allegedly sexually abused the girl on church premises on April 3. A police case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences was registered against him.

The church removed him from official responsibilities and also constituted an internal committee to probe into the matter.