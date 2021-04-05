Kerala Assembly Elections Live: Over 65% polling by 4.30 pm

Kerala is all set to elect representatives to 140-seat Assembly today. A fiery battle between the LDF, the UDF, and the BJP over the past few months has seen national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, visit the state for campaigning. 2.74 crore voters would be exercising their franchise to decide the fate of 957 candidates including high-profile leaders. Stay tuned for more updates.
Kerala records over 65% polling by 4.30 pm
Kerala continued to witness heavy polling in the crucial assembly elections on Tuesday with over 65 per cent of the total 2.4 crore voters having already cast their franchise to elect representativesin 140 constituencies.
Despite scorching heat and sporadic rain in many parts of the state, people, including women and senior citizens, stood in queues for a long time to take part in the democratic exercise.
Actor Mammootty casts vote in Ernakulam.
Kerala records61.72% voter turnout until 5 pm.
Kerala records 52.41% polling by 2 pm
Brisk polling was witnessed in various places in Kerala on Tuesday with 52.41 percent of 2.74 crore electorate having already cast their vote by noon in the assembly elections being held under the shadow of Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the soaring temperatures, long queues were seen in various constituencies with men accounting for 54.31 per cent of the total votes polled till 2 pm. As many as 50.63 per cent women and 23.87 transgender voters have also exercised their franchise.
Taliparamba, Dharmadam, Aroor, Chertala, Wadakkanchery and Karunagapally constituencies reported heavy polling. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Dharmadam) Opposition leader, Ramesh Chennithala (Haripad), Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy (Puthupally), BJP state president K Surendran (Konni and Manjeswaram) and 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan, (Palakkad) were among those who had voted before noon. According to the Election commission, 52.41 per cent polling was recorded by 2 pm, seven hours after polling commenced at 7am for the 140 seats.
Mohammed Ashraff Kalathil, a presiding officer of a booth in Payyanur constituency in Kannur was hospitalised after being allegedly attacked by CPI(M) activists as he prevented a man who had come to vote with his ration card. The voting was held up for half an hour and another officer appointed while Kalathil was shifted to the hospital. In another incident, UDF candidate in Andoor, Abdul Raheed, in Kannur was allegedly manhandled by marxist workers.
Families offer prayers for the betterment of Kerala, Sreedharan pays visit
As polling begins in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, I request my sisters and brothers to go out and vote in large numbers and ensure a strong, progressive and prosperous future for themselves: Priyanka Gandhi
BJP leader and Mizoram Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the Kerala Assembly elections, in Kozhikode
47.28% voter turnout in Kerala thus far
Actor Mammootty casts his vote in Ponnurunni, Ernakulam
Union Minister V Muraleedharan casts vote at Kottaram booth in Ulloor, Thiruvananthapuram.
I am confident that you will reject the forces who know nothing other than polarising & dividing our society of so many diversities & that you will once again place your trust and confidence in Congress & UDF: Sonia Gandhi
Congress urges 'Transformation', urges all to vote
Shashi Tharoor casts his vote
As I came out after voting I encountered a rare pair of Hindustani-speaking North Indian migrants settled in Thiruvananthapuram for fifty years: Tharoor tweets story of unique voters
Tharoor meets AK Antony
Congress leader AK Antony cast his vote at Government High School, Jagathy in Thiruvananthapuram
Elections are taking place in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. I request the people in these places to vote in record numbers, particularly the young voters: PM Modi
Kerala elections: 16.07% voter turnout recorded till 9.30 am for 140 assembly constituencies, according to Election Commission figures
K Shailaja casts vote in Kannur
Voting underway at polling station in St. Joseph's Higher Secondary School, Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan arrives at a polling booth in Pinarayi to cast his vote
An LDF supporter arrives at a polling booth in Pinarayi in Kannur to cast his vote. CM Pinarayi Vijayan will also cast his vote at the booth.
Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala casts his vote at booth number 51A in Haripad
Long queue of voters at a polling station in Thiruvananthapuram
Many parts of Kerala witnessed voters turning up in good numbers to exercise their franchise early morning as polling for the assembly elections began at 7 am on Tuesday.
Elections to the 140 Assembly constituencies in the state are being conducted at 40,771 polling stations where fates of 957 candidates would be sealed by 2.74 crore voters.
Will win from Palakkad by big margin: Metro man E Sreedharan
'Metro man' E Sreedharan casts vote in Ponnani
Voting gets under way for single-phase Kerala Assembly polls
Voting to begin shortly in Kerala's Pinarayi village
BJP will emerge as credible third alternative in Kerala: Joshi
The BJP will emerge as a credible third alternative in Kerala politics dominated by two alliances — LDF and UDF — and will improve its tally in the assembly polls, said Union minister and the saffron party's elections in-charge for the state, PralhadJoshi said, on Monday.
Read more
Ahead of polls, a look at key triangular battles in Kerala
As Kerala heads to the polling booth on Tuesday, a tight triangular fight is expected in at least a dozen constituencies.
The emergence of BJP as a decisive force over the years hascast a shadow over the usual trend of the LDF and its alternate, the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala.
Read more