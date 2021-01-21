Kerala Assembly moves no-trust motion against Speaker

No-trust motion moved against Kerala Assembly Speaker

  • Jan 21 2021, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 14:15 ist
Opposition MLAs stage a protest outside Kerala Legislative complex, demanding the resignation of Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan over his alleged involvement in gold smuggling case, after boycotting the assembly session, in Thiruvananthapuram on January 08, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

The opposition UDF on Thursday moved a no-confidence motion in the Kerala Assembly against Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan in the wake of allegations against him in the dollar smuggling case and over extravagance in the various construction activities taken up in the House complex.

Though the ruling Left front initially objected to the resolution citing technical reasons, the House later decided to discuss the matter.

Minutes before the beginning of the presentation of the motion, Sreeramakrishnan left the Speaker's dais and deputy speaker P Sasi began to preside over the proceedings.

M Ummer (IUML) presented the motion seeking the removal of the Speaker.

He said the resolution was not for personal or political reasons but to protect the dignity of the House.

"Serious allegations are cropping up against the Speaker every day. It is said that he will be questioned by the central agencies after the culmination of the ongoing assembly session," Ummer said.

The Speaker's alleged personal connections with the gold smuggling accused and his participation in an inaugural function of a workshop related to them had brought disgrace to the House, he said.

He also alleged that various construction activities carried out in the Assembly complex recently were not transparent.

However, S Sharma (CPI-M) strongly objected to the resolution saying that it was a violation of assembly rules.

The lone BJP member in the Assembly, O Rajagopal backed the Congress-led UDF's no-trust motion against the Speaker.

Meanwhile, Youth Congress activists burnt the effigy of the Speaker during a protest outside the Assembly complex.

