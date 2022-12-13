Bill to remove Kerala Guv as varsity Chancellor passed

Kerala Assembly passes Bill for removing Governor as the Chancellor of universities

The bill was passed after hours long discussions during which the Congress-led UDF said it was not opposed to the removal of the Governor as Chancellor

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 13 2022, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 16:17 ist
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed the University Laws (Amendment) Bill to replace the Governor as the Chancellor of universities in the state and appoint eminent academicians in the top post, while the opposition UDF boycotted the House for not accepting its suggestions regarding the bill. "The bill is passed," Speaker A N Shamseer said.

The bill was passed after hours long discussions during which the Congress-led UDF said it was not opposed to the removal of the Governor as Chancellor, but he should be selected from amongst retired Supreme Court judges and former Kerala High Court chief justices.

Also Read — Kerala ministers, Opposition to skip Governor's Christmas feast

The opposition also said there need not be different Chancellors for each of the universities and that the selection panel should comprise the Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition (LoP) and the Kerala High Court Chief Justice.

However, state Law Minister P Rajeeve said that a judge cannot be a part of the selection panel and the Speaker would be a better option. The minister also said being retired judges cannot be the sole option for being appointed at the helm of universities. In view of the stand taken by the government, the opposition said it was boycotting the House proceedings as it feared that the state government was attempting to turn universities in Kerala into Communist or Marxist centres by appointing their favourites at the helm.

The bill was introduced in the House amidst the continuing tussle between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan government over various issues, including the appointment of Vice-Chancellors of universities. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
Governor
universities
Arif Mohammed Khan
Pinarayi Vijayan
India News
CPI(M)
UDF
India Politics

What's Brewing

Brain chip raises hope, but perhaps too much

Brain chip raises hope, but perhaps too much

'10% of medicinal plants in India facing extinction'

'10% of medicinal plants in India facing extinction'

1,300-year-old gold necklace unearthed in England

1,300-year-old gold necklace unearthed in England

Nuclear fusion: Harnessing the power of the stars

Nuclear fusion: Harnessing the power of the stars

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un resettle in South Korean zoo

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un resettle in South Korean zoo

‘We’re leveraging tech to prevent and detect crimes’

‘We’re leveraging tech to prevent and detect crimes’

Croatia coach Dalic eyes back-to-back WC finals

Croatia coach Dalic eyes back-to-back WC finals

Mandous effect: Thunderstorm brings rain to Bengaluru

Mandous effect: Thunderstorm brings rain to Bengaluru

DH Toon | Brand Modi proves ineffective in Himachal

DH Toon | Brand Modi proves ineffective in Himachal

Iga Swiatek wins WTA Player of Year

Iga Swiatek wins WTA Player of Year

 