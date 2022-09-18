Kerala autorickshaw driver wins Rs 25 crore in lottery

Kerala autorickshaw driver wins Rs 25 crore in lottery

Incidentally, last year's Onam bumper lottery was also won by an autorickshaw driver in Kochi, Jayapalan

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  Sep 18 2022, 17:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2022, 17:14 ist

An autorickshaw driver has won the Kerala government's Onam bumper lottery ticket's first prize of Rs 25 crore.

Anoop, a Thiruvananthapuram native, took the ticket bearing number TJ750605, on Saturday evening. He will receive a total of Rs 15.75 crore after tax and commission.

The Kerala's government's yearly Onam bumper lottery's prize money was increased from Rs 12 crore to Rs 25 crore this year, and saw a record number of 66.5 lakh tickets being sold. Each ticket was sold for Rs 500.

Incidentally, last year's Onam bumper lottery was also won by an autorickshaw driver from Kochi, Jayapalan.

Thiruvananthapuram-based Bhagavathy agency that sold the prize-winning ticket would get a commission of Rs. 2.5 crore. The agency had won four bumper prizes earlier apart from a host of first prizes in weekly tickets.
 

