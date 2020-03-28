Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeks PM's intervention over Karnataka blocking roads to Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking urgent intervention over Karnataka police blocking roads to Kerala and thereby disrupting the supply of essential commodities to Kerala.

Kerala government sources said that many trucks with essential commodities were stranded on the borders as they were unable to enter Kerala owing to the roadblocks. This prompted the Chief Minister to seek the centre's intervention.

According to the letter sent on Friday evening, owing to the action of Karnataka police the Thalassery - Coorg state highway-30 that connects Kerala with Coorg via Veerajapettah was blocked. Hence vehicles carrying essential commodities will have to travel a much longer route to reach Kerala.

The Kerala CM pointed out that such a situation would affect the movement of essential commodities and would cause more hardships to the people of Kerala at this time of crisis. Hence the Prime Minister's urgent intervention in the matter was sought.

Vijayan had slammed Karnataka authorities on Friday for blocking all roads to Kerala with soil heaps. Even patients from Kasargod were unable to go to hospitals in Mangalore for dialysis. He said that Kerala Chief Secretary had discussed the issue with his Karnataka counterpart and the latter assured to resolve the issue.