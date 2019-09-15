Kerala CM flays Hindi debate, Governor modifies stand

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the Sangh Parivar was trying to divert attention from genuine issues faced by the people by triggering a debate over making Hindi the national language.

The CPM senior leader said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's view that Hindi can strengthen national unity is absurd.

"It would only hurt the sentiments of people who love their mother tongue," he said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan who on Saturday backed the idea of strengthening unity through Hindi, on Sunday tweeted supporting all languages.

"To me, all languages spoken in India are national languages, because they're spoken by Indian nationals. Languages enable us to understand &appreciate one another. Each language is a medium to bridge distances. All languages lead to the same destination— understanding," he said.