Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan defends Covid-19 protocol violation allegations

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan maintained that it was due to family relationship that his wife travelled along with him when he had tested Covid positive and he travelled with his wife when she was positive.

He also denied allegations that he participated in the election campaign despite having symptoms.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Vijayan said he did not have any symptoms during the campaign and on the polling day of April 6. But he decided to undergo a test later as his daughter had tested positive.

He added that his wife, who was negative, accompanied him and their grandson to the hospital after the two tested positive, owing to family relationship.

It may be recalled that Vijayan was accused of flouting social distancing norms. His critics mainly highlighted that Vijayan used to appeal to the people to strictly follow the Covid norms and he himself flouted the norms.