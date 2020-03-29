Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Modi against Karnataka's 'partisan interests'

With no respite from Karnataka authorities blocking roads to Kerala and an aged woman in critical condition dying after being allegedly blocked from proceeding to a hospital in Mangaluru, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sent another letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking intervention against Karnataka's 'partisan interests at the time of crisis'.

According to the letter, Karnataka officials cited the high number of Covid-19 cases and in Kerala, especially Kasargod where even 7,000 persons were quarantined, as reasons for imposing restrictions. They maintained that the opening of the Thalasserry - Coorg state highway may lead to the infection reaching Kodagu.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The Kerala CM pointed out that most of the Covid infected in Kerala were people who returned from Gulf countries and a large number of people were kept in isolation only as a precaution and only a few of them might have the infection.

Read: Coronavirus: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Mr. Vijayan said that Kerala government was urging for transportation of essential commodities and not the movement of people on a routine manner. The local and partisan vested interests should not prevail over national interest when the nation was facing a crisis, he said.

Though the Kerala Chief Minister sent a letter to the Prime Minister on Friday seeking intervention into the matter, there was not relief yet.