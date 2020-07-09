Kerala CM raises alert against chances of super-spread Covid-19 clusters

A grim scenario is prevailing in Kerala with fresh Covid-19 cases steadily increasing day by day with 339 more on Thursday.

More disturbing was the steep hike in spread due to local spread as 133 such cases were confirmed on Thursday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the chances of formation of more Covid-19 clusters with super spread was very high. Already super spread was conformed at the coastal area of Poonthura in Thiruvannathapuram city limits and there was a spike at some other parts of the district also.

In the last three days 213 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Thiruvananthapuram, of which 190 were due to local contact. Of the 95 fresh cases in the district on Thursday, 88 were due to local contact.