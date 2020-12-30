Kerala CM's former secretary M Sivasankar denied bail

Kerala CM's former secretary M Sivasankar denied bail

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Dec 30 2020, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2020, 22:24 ist
Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar being taken into custody by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection to the Kerala gold smuggling case, in Kochi, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Credit: PTI File Photo

A court for economic offences in Kochi on Wednesday rejected a plea of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's former principal secretary M Sivasankar for bail.

The court denied bail considering the stand of Customs that Sivasankar may try to tamper with the evidence in the case using his influence.

Sivasankar was arrested in connection with his nexus with couple of former employees of UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, who was accused in the gold smuggling case.

The customs later stated that he played key role in the smuggling activities.

Kerala
Pinarayi Vijayan
UAE
Gold smuggling case

