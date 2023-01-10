Kerala cop accused of gangrape dismissed from service

State police chief Anil Kant issued orders in this regard by invoking provisions of Kerala Police Act

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 10 2023, 07:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 07:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An inspector of police in Kerala accused in several criminal cases, including gang rape, has been dismissed from service.

P R Sunu, who was under suspension after being arraigned in a gang rape case recently, was dismissed.

State police chief Anil Kant issued orders in this regard by invoking provisions of Kerala Police Act citing that he is a habitual offender.

It is for the first time that such an action is being taken against a police officer, police spokesperson said.

Sunu is accused in six cases, of which four are sexual offences.

