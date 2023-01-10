Kerala cop accused of gangrape dismissed from service

An inspector of police in Kerala accused in several criminal cases, including gang rape, has been dismissed from service.

P R Sunu, who was under suspension after being arraigned in a gang rape case recently, was dismissed.

State police chief Anil Kant issued orders in this regard by invoking provisions of Kerala Police Act citing that he is a habitual offender.

It is for the first time that such an action is being taken against a police officer, police spokesperson said.

Sunu is accused in six cases, of which four are sexual offences.