Kerala Covid positivity rate climbs to 11%; relaxations lead to busy streets

Kerala's Covid-19 positivity rate continues to climb, breaching the 11 per cent-mark, as the CPI(M) government came under fire for announcing three-day relaxations in lockdown in view of Bakr-Eid celebration.

Even as the number of tests done in the last 24 hours was comparatively lower (89,654), the positivity rate was recorded at 11.08 per cent, highest in the last month. The rate was hovering around ten per cent over the last several weeks. The number of fresh cases was 9,931 on Monday, taking the active load to 1,21,708.

The Supreme Court on Monday sought Kerala government's response on a plea questioning the relaxations from July 18 to 20. Forums like the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had expressed serious concerns over the move as the Covid situation in the state was worse than most others in the country.

The government's decision came as a response to strong demand by traders facing losses due to continued curbs int he state. A section of traders had even made a call to defy the restrictions.

Most commercial streets in the state witnessed a considerable rush since Sunday. Social distancing norms were allegedly flouted even in regions where triple lockdown was in place. At 205 places in the state, the positivity rate remained above 15 per cent.

Meanwhile, some Muslim outfits, including the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), had raised concerns over the relaxation allowing up to 40 pilgrims at religious centres and allowing only those who took at least one dose of Covid vaccine. They said that such norms were leading to discrimination in screening devotees to enter worship centres.