Kerala CPI(M) trying to balance between religious beliefs and atheism

The CPI(M) in Kerala seems to be trying to strike a balance between religious beliefs and atheism as it gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

A day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a law to curb superstitions and sorcery would be introduced in the state, ruling CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said that the CPI(M) was not against religions or beliefs and it did not prefer to take an atheist approach.

The statements assumed significance as the moves to introduce law against superstitions after the recent murder of two women for human sacrifice had triggered fears among certain religious bodies that it could affect many religious practices being followed over the years.

Also Read — Kerala CM says Heeraben 'guiding force' behind Modi; condoles her demise

CPI(M) was on murky grounds after its stand to favour entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.It was considered as one of the major reasons for the setback in the last (2019) Lok Sabha polls.

The CPI(M) led left-front had suffered a major setback by losing 19 of the 20 seats in Kerala.

It was during a door to door visit launched by the CPI(M) in Kerala from Sunday aimed at personally clarifying people's concerns about the CPI(M) government that the CPI(M) state secretary clarified the party's approach.

Govindan said that the CPI(M) was not against any religions and faiths. It did not plan any reforms that disregard religions or take an atheist stand. Concerns by some religious bodies over the proposed education reforms were clarified, with Govindan reiterating that no reforms affecting any religion would be introduced.

Vijayan's statement that a law against atheism would be introduced came during the pilgrimage of Sivagiri mutt of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru. It has been a long pending proposal in Kerala to bring in a law against sorcery and superstitions.

The demand intensified in the wake of the recent killing of two women at Pathanamthitta district for performing human sacrifice. Even as draft laws were already available, the state government was quite cautious in bringing in the law as various religious bodies expressed concerns.

Even as the CPI(M)'s door to door campaign is considered as a prelude to the 2024 elections, the CPI(M) state leadership is maintaining that it is an exercise to personally collect people's feedback for improving the party's and government's performance.