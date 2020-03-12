Kerala: Dalit boy allegedly assaulted for bathing in temple pond

A boy hailing from Dalit community was allegedly beaten up for bathing in a temple pond at Alappuzha district in Kerala. The police registered a case and started a probe.

According to the police, the boy aged 15 said in the complaint that a local native identified as Gopi assaulted and made casteist remarks against him as he went to take a bath in the pond of a temple at Ezhupunna near Aroor on the outskirts of Alappuzha district.

The incident took place on March 6 and the petition was filed the next day. The boy also sought treatment at a nearby government hospital with minor injuries.

Though the police launched a search for the accused, he was found to be out of state. The accused was also learnt to have approached court seeking anticipatory bail.

Meanwhile, the temple authorities maintained that the temple had no connection with the incident. Various Dalit outfits have demanded action against the accused.