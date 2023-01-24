Kerala: Five youths killed in road accident

Five youths were killed in a road accident at Ambalappuzha in Alappuzha district in Kerala during the early hours of Monday.

According to the CCTV visuals of the accident, the car in which the deceased were travelling collided head on with a lorry. The incident occurred by around 1.30 am.

While four of the youths hailed from Thiruvananthapuram, one was a native of Kollam. They were learnt to be returning after a marriage.

They were identified as Prasad, Shijin Das, Manu, Sumod and Amal. All were aged around 25. The youths were employees of Isro canteen.