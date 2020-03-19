Kerala giving books to people under COVID-19 isolation

In a bid to extend relief to those being forced to remain quarantined owing to COVID-19 suspicion, Kerala has initiated distribution of books to such people at their door steps.

Earlier Kerala government initiated supply of essential commodities at door steps to families in which all members were forced to remaining quarantined.

The DC Books, a leading publishing house in Kerala, made the initiative. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hailed it and urged more libraries to extend such schemes.

Till Wednesday evening, around 25,000 persons were remaining in quarantine in Kerala. Even those with secondary contacts with those tested positive for COVID-19 or those arriving from any COVID-19 infected countries have to remain in quarantine for at least 14 days.

Ravi Deecee, managing director of DC Books, said that remaining in isolation for two weeks could even lead to psychological issues. Though there could be engagements like watching television, it would be difficult to sustain in isolation only with such activities. But books could be of much relief, especially those on solitude. Hence DC books made the initiative.

DC Books is supplying any of the Malayalam books published by it those on isolation as per their choice. The books are being given free of cost through the district medical authorities. Already the scheme was launched in eight districts over the last ten days and 600 books distributed so far, said Mr. Deecee.

Some online publishing houses, including those of child fiction, were also reported to be offering one month free access to its online libraries. The Kerala State Library Council that has a network of libraries across Kerala was also considering distribution of books.

In order to avoid spread of infection through books, DC books is also not taking back the books.

The Kerala health department is also initiating counselling services to those on isolation. Isolation can even lead to depression. Many non-resident Indians who came home after even two or three years have to again remain in isolation from their family. There was a high risk of such persons leading to depression, said a health department official.