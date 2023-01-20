Kerala government attaches properties of PFI activists

After repeated directives of the Kerala High Court the Kerala government on Friday started attaching properties of leaders and activists of banned outfit Popular Front of India so as to recover the loss caused by violence during a hartal in last September.

According to sources, the state revenue authorities carried out attachment proceedings at the houses of PFI state leaders and activists at around 15 places across the state. House of PFI state general secretary Abdul Sathar was among the properties attached.

The government plans to complete the attachment procedures by Saturday. Though police were deployed there was not much resistance at any place, said sources.

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the delay on the part of the state government in initiating the revenue recovery measures despite repeated directives.

The High Court ordered on September 27 that PFI leaders and activists accused in the hartal violence cases should be held liable for the loss. The total loss to public property, mainly transport buses, in the flash hartal in Kerala on Sept 23 was estimated to be around Rs. 5.2 crore. The hartal was called to protest against the nationwide crackdown on the outfit.