Kerala Governor, government difference over CAA aggravates

The differences between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and the CPM-led state government over CAA was intensifying further with the former stating on Friday that he would seek a report from the Kerala government for moving SC against CAA without informing him.

The intensifying differences with the Governor is becoming a cause of concern for the Kerala Government as the Governor had to deliver the State Government's policy address in the Assembly in the coming session, which is expected in a month. Hence the Government may try to prevent the differences from aggravating further, said government sources.

The Governor told reporters in Delhi that as per rules of business the Governor should have been informed by the government about the decision to move SC against CAA. That was not done and hence there was no other alternative other than seeking a report from the government, said Mr. Khan, adding that he was duty-bound to ensure that the state government abide by the Constitution and law.

A three-day central committee meeting of the CPM that began in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday would be discussing the issue. The CPM is likely to come up with a strong statement against the Governor's stand.

Ever since the Kerala government took a stand against the CAA, the Governor openly flayed it. The Governor also flayed a resolution passed by Kerala Assembly against CAA. CPM leaders have been alleging that the Governor was acting as BJP's agent.