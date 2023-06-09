Kerala govt announces 40 new industrial estates

Kerala govt announces 40 new industrial estates in state

The smallest industrial estate is at Muttam in Idukki district with five acres of land

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 09 2023, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 22:52 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI Photo

The Kerala government on Friday issued notification declaring 40 areas under the Industries department as industrial estates and announced the formation of a single window clearance to attract investments there.

State Industries Minister P Rajeev said the 40 new industrial estates are announced in areas including Edayar in Ernakulam district, Puzhaykkal padam in Thrissur, Kanjikode in Palakkad, Aroor in Alappuzha and Veli in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Also Read | Kerala: Grouping rearing its ugly head in Congress

"Steps have been taken to expedite granting of licences, clearances, certificates among other legal matters. Estate Clearance Boards have been formed in this regard. The district level officers of the concerned departments are part of such boards," the Minister said in a statement.

The smallest industrial estate is at Muttam in Idukki district with five acres of land, he said, adding that with 532.8 acres land, Kanjikode is the biggest estate among the newly announced ones.

Currently, over 2,500 establishments are functioning in the estates and with the announcement, the companies will now get the government benefits, the Minister said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kerala

Related videos

What's Brewing

Inter Milan vs Man City: 3 key battles in CL final

Inter Milan vs Man City: 3 key battles in CL final

'Extreme weather killed 233 in India till Apr this yr'

'Extreme weather killed 233 in India till Apr this yr'

Time to use tech to allow overseas Indians to vote: CEC

Time to use tech to allow overseas Indians to vote: CEC

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

How climate change is fueling wildfires in US, Canada

How climate change is fueling wildfires in US, Canada

 