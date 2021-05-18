Kerala HC petitioned to shift venue of govt swearing-in

Kerala HC petitioned to shift venue of Pinarayi Vijayan govt's swearing-in ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony of the new CPI(M)-led LDF government is scheduled to be held on May 20 at the Central Stadium

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 18 2021, 14:03 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 14:13 ist
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI File Photo

With only a day left for the swearing-in ceremony of the second Left government, a political outfit has petitioned the Kerala High Court seeking its intervention to shift the venue of the event to Raj Bhavan here, in view of unprecedented Covid-19 situation in the state.

Democratic Party state president George Sebastian sent a letter to High Court Chief Justice seeking its direction to the authorities concerned to shift the venue from the central stadium here to Raj Bhavan, official residence of the Governor, and limit the number of participants to just 50.

Read | Pinarayi Vijayan's Cabinet to have 21 ministers

He requested the court to consider the letter, sent through the Registrar General, as a petition being taken up on its own. The letter was sent to the Chief Justice as it was unable to file new cases in the High Court due to some disputes regarding e-filing, Sebastian said here in a statement.

He also said though he had sent a letter to the Governor, Chief Minister and Chief Secretary regarding this last week, there was no response, following which he had moved the court.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala, headed by Pinarayi Vijayan, is scheduled to be held on May 20 at the Central Stadium here.

According to Vijayan, the ceremony would be held by adhering to Covid-19 protocol. The function would be held in the presence of 500 invited guests at the stadium, which has the capacity to hold 50,000 people. Besides 140 newly elected MLAs, 29 members of Parliament of the state, representatives of the judiciary and the media would be invited for the function.

A government order said entry would be limited only to people having Covid negative results obtained within 48 hours or on production of final certificate of the vaccination.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Kerala High Court
Pinarayi Vijayan
LDF

Related videos

What's Brewing

Durban's poor feel left behind in bold climate goals

Durban's poor feel left behind in bold climate goals

'Sardar Ka Grandson' movie review: A disappointment

'Sardar Ka Grandson' movie review: A disappointment

Israel continues to strike Gaza amid diplomatic efforts

Israel continues to strike Gaza amid diplomatic efforts

Covid-19: Why are Haryana farmers destroying tomatoes?

Covid-19: Why are Haryana farmers destroying tomatoes?

Cyclone Tauktae batters Covid-stricken west coast

Cyclone Tauktae batters Covid-stricken west coast

All you need to know about the Israel-Gaza conflict

All you need to know about the Israel-Gaza conflict

DH Toon | Posters critical of PM Modi kick up a row

DH Toon | Posters critical of PM Modi kick up a row

Solidarity with Palestine goes online and global

Solidarity with Palestine goes online and global

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

 