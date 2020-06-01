Kerala HC recalls bail granted to rape & murder accused

Kerala HC recalls bail granted to rape & murder accused; orders arrest

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • Jun 01 2020, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 16:51 ist
PTI/File photo

The Kerala High Court on Monday recalled the bail it granted to an accused in a rape and murder case last month and directed that he be arrested.

On May 12, the High Court had granted bail to Safarshah (32) on the ground that the Investigating Officer had not filed the charge sheet within the statutory period of 90 days. Safarshah, who allegedly abducted, raped and killed a 17-year-old girl from Ernakulam in January this year, was released from the jail on May 19. Later, it was found that the charge sheet had been filed and wrong submissions were made by counsel for the accused and the prosecution in the High Court when Safarshah's bail application came up for its consideration.

The government on Monday filed a criminal miscellaneous application before the High Court admitting its 'inadvertent' mistake and sought to recall the bail application filed by the accused, which led to grant of bail of the accused. It also submitted that there was every chance that the accused would intimidate the witness in the case. Justice P V Kunhikrishnan, while considering the government's application, recalled the bail and directed the arrest of the accused. The matter will be considered again on June 3.

In January, Safarshah, who works in an automobile service centre, was arrested for allegedly abducting, raping and killing the Plus Two student and dumping her body at Vatattuparai in Tamil Nadu.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kerala
Kerala High Court
rape
murder
bail
Arrest

What's Brewing

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

 