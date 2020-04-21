Kerala HC seeks details of Sprinklr deal; CPM to review later

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday sought explanation from the Kerala government on the deal with US-based firm Sprinklr for COVID-19 data analytics.

Considering a public interest litigation, the court reportedly expressed concerns over the allegation of risking privacy of health data of the people collected as part of COVID and also the provision in the agreement with the US firm that legal jurisdiction of deal would be in the US only. The case will be considered again on April 24.

Meanwhile, even as the CPM Kerala state committee on Tuesday flayed that the opposition was raising the allegation to defame the government, it maintained that all initiatives being made during the time of COVID would be reviewed once normalcy was restored and adequate measures would be taken if required.